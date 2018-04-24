Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar, Diana Penty: The best and worst dressed from Geospa Asiaspa India Awards 2018

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhumi Pedenkar, Diana Penty grab all the attention at an awards night. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhumi Pedenkar, Diana Penty grab all the attention at an awards night. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If you are probably tired of the tried and tested ways of draping a sari, a quick look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s recent fashion outings might give you the inspiration you are searching for. The 42-year-old, whose iconic fusion sari statements have become important bookmarks in contemporary fashion, lived up to her reputation as she recently stepped out in a ruffle sari to attend the Geospa Asiaspa India Awards. We think she looked fresh and radiant in the outfit. The bold floral prints in the Arpita Mehta six yards is just the ideal, breezy outfit for summers. The ruffle pallu gives a retro-vibe to the look and the ruffle tier on the sari makes for an interesting detail. The sari was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and the actor complemented it with deep strokes of pink on the lids and tint of pink on the lips. Stylist Sanjana Batra accessorised the outfit with a pair of pearl earrings and bangles from Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a piece from Arpita Mehta. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a piece from Arpita Mehta. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra kept it easy and stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty Kundra kept it easy and stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra attended an awards function recently in a floral number. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty Kundra attended an awards function recently in a floral number. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was dressed in a ruffle sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty Kundra was dressed in a ruffle sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Another fashionista who was seen in attendance at the awards night was Bhumi Pednekar, who was clad in a vibrant violet off-shoulder gown with roses adorning the entire length. Though the voluminous creation from Sameer Madan might look rather dull at first glance, a closer look shows the meticulous design created by the rose patterns throughout the dress, though we still wish there was lesser of them. Stylist Richa Mehta accessorised the look with a layered choker from Azotiique and we think the overall look was sophisticated.

Bhumi Pednekar wore a Sameer Madan gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar wore a Sameer Madan gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Diana Penty dazzled at the awards night in a silver metallic gown from Carolina Herrera and we like the one-shouldered number that the actor balanced out with nude make-up and neutral lips. While the outfit would have looked better with smaller patterns over them, stylist Ami Patel cleverly chose to gave accessories a miss and the actor’s look was rounded out with side-parted soft curls.

Diana Penty dazzled the awards night in a silver metallic gown from Carolina Herrera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty dazzled the awards night in a silver metallic gown from Carolina Herrera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Diana Penty rounded off her look with nude make-up and neutral lips. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty rounded off her look with nude make-up and neutral lips. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of the actors’ looks? Whom do you think carried their attire best? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd