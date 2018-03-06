Shilpa Shetty’s stylish sari is inspiration for your next black-tie party

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looks like a glam dame in this trendy sari. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty Kundra looks like a glam dame in this trendy sari. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

When it comes to sari styling, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is almost matchless. From giving the six-yards a trouser(y) twist to rocking a metallic sari, the actor has been quite experimental and we like the way they turn out most times.

And this was one such example, when the actor stepped out in a textured black sari from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur for the taping of an episode of Super Dancer 2. The sari was teamed with an embellished and beaded black blouse with armlet-type sleeves, and the actor made a trendy statement with her pallu by carrying it on her arm instead of the shoulder. We also like the feather detailing at the hem of the blouse that added a glamour quotient to the actor’s attire.

Stylist Sanjana Batra played up the look with elegant jewellery pieces and we like how she accessorised the outfit with a pair of emerald earrings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery, a matching emerald bracelet from Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery and multiple diamond rings from Farah Khan World.

For the make-up, artist Ajay Shelar gave the actor a nude palette, smokey eyes and highlighted brows. Hairstylist Sheetal F Khan rounded out the actor’s look with sleek middle-parted hair.

The actor was joined on the sets by Ileana D’Cruz, who was decked in a lovely monochrome pantsuit. Just like Shilpa, D’Cruz also opted to go with the trendy feather detailing but on her pants.

We love the actor’s glamorous sari for the night but what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

