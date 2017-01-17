Shilpa Shetty, Kalki Koechlin and the war of the metallic gowns

Recently, at the Jio Filmfare Awards, metallics made quite an impact. We were wondering if they would be around in 2017, and looks like they are still a hot trend. Two beautiful ladies – Shilpa Shetty and Kalki Koechlin – stunned all in their shimmery gowns.
Shetty was seen stepping out in a fierce one-shouldered golden gown by Manish Malhotra. The sexy number featured a thigh-high slit with pretty frills on the seam. Not sure if anyone could have made this look work as the lady herself, considering it’s a difficult outfit to carry. The actress did full justice with the styling and accessories as well. She picked a few gorgeous pieces from Mehernosh Heeramaneck and a pair of silver stunners from Oscar de la Renta. The sleek side-swept hair rounded out the look perfectly. We think celebrity hairstylist Kanta Motwani did a good job here.
On the other hand, Koechlin shone in a gorgeous bronze gown by Nikhil Thampi. It’s always a dream to wear Thampi’s creations and looks like the Margarita With A Straw actress had fun as well. Also, there’s no denying that she looked amazing. A plunging neckline and thigh-high slit added a glamour quotient to the look. She complemented it with minimalist jewellery from Jet Gems, a pair of strappy Intoto heels, a beautiful, voluminous updo, kohled eyes and a nude lip.
We think in the battle of metallics, Koechlin won, hands down. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.