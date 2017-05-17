Shilpa Shetty gives a modern and glamorous twist to a sari

Shilpa Shetty in Rebecca Dewan and Anmol Jewellers. (Source: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty) Shilpa Shetty in Rebecca Dewan and Anmol Jewellers. (Source: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty)

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra might be in the midst of a controversy with businessman Ravi Mohanlal Bhalotia sending a legal notice for allegedly cheating him of Rs 24 lakh (read about it here), but all this stress hasn’t stopped the actress from putting her best foot forward.

Recently, Shetty was seen giving a modern twist to a sari and we think she did a pretty good job. Dressed in Rebecca Dewan, she looked every bit the glamorous diva that she is. What we love most about the one-shoulder outfit is the delicate lace and fringe work on the bust.

She elevated the look with diamond statement earrings by Anmol Jewllers and a pair of metallic peep-toe heels from Miu Miu.

Since, the outfit is a fusion of old and new, it was a good idea to wear it with a contemporary updo and she did just that with a messy ponytail with waves on it. Her make-up was on-point too with deep smokey eyes, defined brows and a nude lip shade in brown. The look was really summery and we think she couldn’t have done better.

Talking about summer style, we spotted her in Delhi a couple of days back where she did a chic look in a wide legged kimono inspired jumpsuit by Alice By Temperley.

Since it was a day event she attended, she kept the styling really simple with minimal make-up, a nude lip and beautiful beach waves.

We think she aced summer dressing.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

