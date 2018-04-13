Presents Latest News

Shilpa Shetty misses the mark in this burgundy thigh-high slit gown; see pics

Shilpa Shetty, who attended an event last night opted for a burgundy, thigh-high slit gown from Aroka. Although we love thigh-high slit gowns, we think Shetty looks completely bland here. Her make-up and hairdo were equally boring.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Published: April 13, 2018 8:17:23 pm
Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shetty gowns, Aroka, Shilpa Shetty Aroka Shilpa Shetty fashion, Shilpa Shetty style, Shilpa Shetty latest photos, Shilpa Shetty latest news, Shilpa Shetty images, Shilpa Shetty pictures, Shilpa Shetty updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty left us slightly disappointed in this Aroka gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Related News

Shilpa Shetty’s style game has always been a mix of elegance and experiments. From showing us interesting ways to drape a sari and team trendy accesories with them or carry off stylish dresses and skirts with elan, there’s little that the actor/businesswoman can go wrong with. But she too has her share of fashion faux pas and her recent look is proof.

Shetty, who attended an event last night opted for a burgundy, thigh-high slit gown from Aroka. The outfit featured a draped shoulder on one side and a pleated skirt. It also had a floral silver embroidered design at the waist, which broke the monotony but still failed to complement the attire. Although we love thigh-high slit gowns, we think Shetty looks completely bland here.

Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shetty gowns, Aroka, Shilpa Shetty Aroka Shilpa Shetty fashion, Shilpa Shetty style, Shilpa Shetty latest photos, Shilpa Shetty latest news, Shilpa Shetty images, Shilpa Shetty pictures, Shilpa Shetty updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty in the burgundy gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Furthermore, she styled her outfit with a pair of metallic bronze pumps, studded earrings and a stack of silver bracelets, which couldn’t help save her look.

Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shetty gowns, Aroka, Shilpa Shetty Aroka Shilpa Shetty fashion, Shilpa Shetty style, Shilpa Shetty latest photos, Shilpa Shetty latest news, Shilpa Shetty images, Shilpa Shetty pictures, Shilpa Shetty updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty’s look failed to impress us. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Just like her outfit, we found her makeup equally tedious. A neutral palette with well-defined eyes, nude pink lips, and soft wavy hair rounded off her look.

Her look reminded of the time when she stepped out in a similar Manish Malhotra ensemble. She was seen wearing a burgundy coloured sari gown, which too featured a thigh-high slit. But unlike this time, Shetty managed to ace the look then.

The custom-made outfit featured an off-shoulder, sweetheart neckline blouse with a silver sequin detailing on it. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra accessorised her outfit with a statement necklace from Araya Fine Jewellery, earrings from Jaipur Jewels, a Renu Oberoi bracelet and a couple of rings from Mahesh Notandaas.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 13: Latest News