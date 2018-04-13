Shilpa Shetty misses the mark in this burgundy thigh-high slit gown; see pics

Shilpa Shetty left us slightly disappointed in this Aroka gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty left us slightly disappointed in this Aroka gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty’s style game has always been a mix of elegance and experiments. From showing us interesting ways to drape a sari and team trendy accesories with them or carry off stylish dresses and skirts with elan, there’s little that the actor/businesswoman can go wrong with. But she too has her share of fashion faux pas and her recent look is proof.

Shetty, who attended an event last night opted for a burgundy, thigh-high slit gown from Aroka. The outfit featured a draped shoulder on one side and a pleated skirt. It also had a floral silver embroidered design at the waist, which broke the monotony but still failed to complement the attire. Although we love thigh-high slit gowns, we think Shetty looks completely bland here.

Shilpa Shetty in the burgundy gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty in the burgundy gown. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Furthermore, she styled her outfit with a pair of metallic bronze pumps, studded earrings and a stack of silver bracelets, which couldn’t help save her look.

Shilpa Shetty’s look failed to impress us. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty’s look failed to impress us. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Just like her outfit, we found her makeup equally tedious. A neutral palette with well-defined eyes, nude pink lips, and soft wavy hair rounded off her look.

Her look reminded of the time when she stepped out in a similar Manish Malhotra ensemble. She was seen wearing a burgundy coloured sari gown, which too featured a thigh-high slit. But unlike this time, Shetty managed to ace the look then.

The custom-made outfit featured an off-shoulder, sweetheart neckline blouse with a silver sequin detailing on it. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra accessorised her outfit with a statement necklace from Araya Fine Jewellery, earrings from Jaipur Jewels, a Renu Oberoi bracelet and a couple of rings from Mahesh Notandaas.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

