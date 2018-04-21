Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Priya Prakash Varrier pack a punch in statement wear at this award ceremony

Shilpa Shetty, Priya Prakash Varrier and Athiya Shetty were seen at the Outlook Social Media Awards 2018. (Source: APH Images) Shilpa Shetty, Priya Prakash Varrier and Athiya Shetty were seen at the Outlook Social Media Awards 2018. (Source: APH Images)

The Outlook Social Media Awards, which celebrates the stars of social media, took place in the capital on April 20. It was attended by some known faces from the Indian film fraternity that included Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Priya Prakash Varrier and Athiya Shetty. Needless to say, they were seen gracing the red carpet in style. Let’s take a look at the best-dressed celebrities of the night.

Shilpa Shetty

The actor/businesswoman was seen in a trench-styled gown by designer Nikita Mhaisalkar. The colour block ensemble featured a V-neckline with a thigh-high slit. Styled by Mohit Rai, her look was accessorised with a stack of gold bracelets from Azotiique and matching studded earrings from Viange. She also opted for a pair of gold-shaded pointed-toe heels from Malone Souliers.

Make-up artist Ajay Shehlar gave finishing touches to her look with a nude make-up palette and kohled eyes while hairstylist Sheetal F Khan styled her hair in a soft wavy manner.

Athiya Shetty

Shetty, who won the Fashion Icon of the Year award, kept it elegant yet experimental in a black, structured gown from Amit Aggarwal. Styled by Ami Patel, she styled the off-shoulder gown with a pair of strappy heels, a neutral make-up palette with nude eyes, glossy lips and blow-dry hair.

Priya Prakash Varrier

The latest South Indian sensation looked stunning in a wine-coloured, off-shoulder ballroom gown. She accessorised her outfit with golden drop earrings and a couple of rings. For the make-up, she opted for a neutral make-up shade with a little blush on the cheeks, dark smokey eyes, bold red lips and tied her hair in a puffy updo.

Rajkummar Rao

The Newton actor looked dapper in a black pinstriped suit teamed with a white shirt and a striped tie from Giorgio Armani. Styled by celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali, she teamed his outfit with a pair of black monk shoes from Jimmy Choo and a statement watch.

Whose style statement do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

