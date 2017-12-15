This powerful campaign by a Pakistani clothing brand to highlight marriage at any age is beautiful

The brand used a professional counsellor, Naveed Anjum, as the bride for their campaign and people are loving it. (Source: Generation/ Facebook) The brand used a professional counsellor, Naveed Anjum, as the bride for their campaign and people are loving it. (Source: Generation/ Facebook)

Marriage is a special bond that celebrates the union of two individuals and their love. However, things are not as black and white for women looking forward to getting married. They are under constant scrutiny for their age and looks and society usually dub them either as “marriage material” or not.

The question of marriageable age affects women in a greater way than man, so in a bid to break such stereotypes, Generation, a Pakistani apparel brand has launched a campaign called ‘Shahnaz ki Shaadi’ to celebrate the wedding of an older bride and also to unveil their new Winter-Festive collection.

It shows Shahnaz and her groom celebrating the ceremonies with their children. From mehendi to nikkah and bidai – this magical wedding has moved many online. Few also got confused if it was a real wedding and they couldn’t stop gushing how adorable the bride looked.

Like many of their previous campaigns, where they have featured women of substance, who have chased their dreams, here too they had an achiever. The beautiful bride is played by Naveed Anjum, who got her Masters and PhD in Psychology to become a certified counsellor after teaching for over 20 years, because she realised that it’s something that would make her happy.

The brand wrote on Facebook, “We believe you should be able to marry at any age.” From pictures of ‘Rasm-e-Henna’ to ‘Doodh Pilayi’, this campaign is breaking stereotypes and taboos by celebrating the wedding of a woman, who is marrying for the second time.

Take a look at the photos here:

While most were happy about the campaign and the way it tried to change perception, few were unhappy and said it’s not a welcoming move. Sample these:

