Shahid Kapoor voted sexiest Asian man; here’s a look at his edgy-fusion style in 2017

Shahid Kapoor topped the list of 50 Sexiest Asian Men 2017 list by UK newspaper The Easter Eye, pipping even the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Zayn Malik and Fawad Khan. A quick look through the Udta Punjab actor’s recent looks and you’d know that it is not for nothing that he topped the list. While Kapoor has flaunted a rugged body, a macho beard and moustache and even blessed us with right-out-of-the-bathroom selfies wearing just a towel, it is his edgy fashion choices and willingness to experiment that sets him apart from his contemporaries.

The doting father and loving husband has often chosen to steer away from the conventional suited-up looks and added an element of drama and sometimes even androgyny to his sartorial choices. While he is not as unabashed as Ranveer Singh with his completely earth-shattering fashion choices are, Kapoor too, strives to not conform to the set standards of men’s fashion.

Here are some examples from the past year when the Padmavati actor bowled us over with his unconventional and sometimes, gender-fluid, fashion choices.

It is not every day that you see a man wearing a floral shirt and carrying it off with such élan. Striking a balance with his rugged, bearded look, Kapoor wore a handcrafted blue-grey jacket and a floral printed longline shirt from the house of Khanijo for a magazine’s cover shoot.

In an interesting spin on otherwise boring suited-up looks, Kapoor chose to go for a deep, olive green deconstructed one by Sahil Aneja that he smartly paired and carried off with a black kurta by Ashish N Soni at the Mumbai film festival.

Showing how to carry off a kurta-look as a formal one, Kapoor wore a custom-made all-black kurta and pants by The Maroon Suit for IIFA 2017 Press Conference. He cleverly paired it with a pair of shiny, black shoes in yet another bearded look.

In a cross between the boyish charm that Kapoor is known for and gentleman-like sophistication, Kapoor chose to go for a white suit with black stripes on the cuffs from Herringbone and Sui that he paired over a dull-white shirt at the IIFA 2017. He chose to keep it playful in a pair of black sneakers.

Daring to go the road-less-travelled again, Kapoor wore a bespoke Khanijo khaki jumpsuit with a pair of Fendi shoes, while receiving the HT Most Stylish award.

He experimented with monochrome, opting to go for black and white plaid overall that he paired with a pair of black sneakers.

He wore a beige Antar-Agni fitted statement kurta with black Jodhpuri dhoti pants during the promotions of Rangoon, in what seemed, no less, a take on gender-fluid fashion.

He wore a Shantanu and Nikhil sculpted bandhgala sherwani paired with black dapper trousers and shoes to the Jio Filmfare awards in January this year.

