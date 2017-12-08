Shahid Kapoor’s broody look on the cover of this magazine will make you go weak in your knees

Shahid Kapoor looks uber stylish on the cover of Elle magazine. (Source: shahidkapoor/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor looks uber stylish on the cover of Elle magazine. (Source: shahidkapoor/Instagram)

There’s absolutely no doubt that Shahid Kapoor is one of the most fashionable men in the film industry. He can carry off any style, be it casual, formal or athleisure and not only has he proved himself as a brilliant actor, his dashing looks and stylish outfits have made him somewhat of a fashion icon.

The Haider actor was recently spotted on the cover of Elle India for their December edition, where he showed us how to blend different style statements into one outfit. He looked dapper in a classic white shirt teamed with a pair of grey sporty pants and a jacket with a hoodie of the same shade. He accessorised the outfit with a navy blue tie and black sneakers, which elevated the look up a notch. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim rounded off his look with immaculately styled side-parted hair.

Here’s a glimpse of the photo:

Kapoor also made to it to the cover of GQ magazine, looking as handsome as ever in a black suit teamed with a pair of colourful sneakers.

Only he could have pulled off the look so well! Don’t you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd