Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput twinning in ethnic will give you couple fashion goals

It’s the festive and wedding season, and these days Bollywood couples have been really pushing the envelope with their couple styles, twinning not only in colour combos but also styles. As we get a four-day breather from Virushka’s glorious wedding fashion in Sabyasachi, it is Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor, who have won our hearts with some matched ethnic fashion.

The duo attended a wedding in Delhi recently, where Mira wore a lehenga by designer Anjul Bhandari. We love the ivory kamdani lehenga, which had a vibrant blue Parsi gara border. We love the use of different patterns on the lehenga that gives it a very opulent and regal look, at the same time the intricacy of the designs really stands out. Stylist Anisha Jain chose to add a colurful element to the Mira’s outfit with her choice of accessories with colourful semi-precious stones. A coloured stone neckpiece, encrusted with pearls, nicely complemented her ivory ensemble and we like the pair of earrings she matched with it. Giving her make-up a nude finish, she rounded off the look with a cute bindi, nailing her ethnic look to a T.

Meanwhile, Shahid kept it classy in kurta-pyjamas from Tia Studio, which he teamed with an ivory blazer with chic silver embroidery all over. The Padmavati actor looked as handsome as ever, and he rounded off his look with black reflectors and shoes. Check out the couple’s look here.

And here’s a peek into their individual style statements.

We think they looked lovely. What do you think of the couple’s style statement this time? Let us know in the comments below.

