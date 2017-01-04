Shah Rukh, Vaani, Disha: 2017 gets a great start with these gorgeous celeb shoots

From L to R: Vaani Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Disha Patani on the covers of leading fashion magazines. (Source: Instagram) From L to R: Vaani Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Disha Patani on the covers of leading fashion magazines. (Source: Instagram)

This year seems to have started on a fashionable note. The first good thing we spotted was Shah Rukh Khan on the cover of GQ. Totally swoon-worthy, we think the superstar’s sex appeal has only got better with age. We are sure the magazine wanted to do something special for their 100th issue and seriously, they could not have done better.

Looking all composed in a black pinstripe suit with a white tee and a pocket square as an accessory, the actor’s steely gaze immediately captivated us – it was really difficult to turn our eyes away from him. More than the outfit, we think it’s his demeanour that exudes willpower and success, and resonates with his fans.

Thk u GQ. It’s my lil joke that I am bloody GQ, didn’t ever think i would b on ur cover. Now I feel handsome tonite http://t.co/bcUc6SLcPh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 30, 2016

King Khan tweeted about the cover saying, “Thk u GQ. It’s my lil joke that I am bloody GQ, didn’t ever think i would b on ur cover. Now I feel handsome tonite”.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor graced the cover of Elle in a yellow strappy dress, giving out easy, breezy vibes. She looked absolutely beautiful with minimal make-up, air tossed hair in soft waves and gorgeous pearl earrings.

There is another beauty who joined the bandwagon and it’s none other than MS Dhoni actress, Disha Patani. She kick-started her year with a bang by gracing the cover of Verve and yes, she looks absolutely stunning in an off-shoulder style jacket, fierce winged eyeliner, nude lips and dreamy, tousled hair.

Which cover do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd