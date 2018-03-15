Shades of pink: Chitrangada Singh shows us different ways to wear the colour

Chitrangada Singh in hot pink or pastel pink: Which one’s your pick? (Source: sabinahalder/lakshmilehr/ Instagram) Chitrangada Singh in hot pink or pastel pink: Which one’s your pick? (Source: sabinahalder/lakshmilehr/ Instagram)

Both pastel pink and hot pink emerged as one of the hottest trends in 2017. Not many actors could nail the hot pink colour, for instance, the time when we thought Neha Dhupia,should drop the colour from her wardrobe, or when both Rani Mukerji and Shraddha Kapoor failed to sizzle in the bright number. However, working pastel pink came easy to the actors — both Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma looked fabulous in the soothing shade.

But unlike last year, 2018 seems to have started on a good note. Chitrangada Singh was recently spotted during the taping of DID Li’l Masters Season 4, wearing a hot pink sari which she teamed with a matching blouse from Sukriti and Aakriti. The outfit featured golden embellished work on the dupatta and we think it looked lovely on the actor. Stylist Lakshmi Lehr accessorised with a pair of oversized golden danglers and strappy heels. Make-up artist and hairstylist Kajol Mulani rounded off her look with a nude make-up shade, well-defined eyes and wavy hairdo.

Prior to this, she was seen wearing a hot pink sari with a pair of matching trousers by Masaba Gupta. The sari featured golden embroidered detailing on it and was cinched at the waist with a broad beige coloured belt. Lehr teamed the outfit with a matching off-shoulder blouse. She further accessorised it with golden danglers and a matching statement ring, both from Azotiique Jewellery.

Mulani rounded off her look with a neutral make-up palette and smokey eyes while hairstylist Sabina Halder styled her hair in a wavy tousled manner.

Apart from hot pink, the Desi Boyz actor was also seen donning a pastel ensemble, while taping another episode of the show. She looked lovely in the pre-draped sari teamed with a sleeveless, net blouse featuring intricate bead work, both from Anushree Reddy. Lehr teamed the outfit with golden earrings and matching rings. Light smokey eyes and bold red lips rounded off her look.

Which of Singh’s outfit did you like? Let us know in the comments section below.

