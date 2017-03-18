Shades of blue: Anushka Sharma or Kriti Sanon – who wore the teal shirt better?

Anushka Sharma in Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva (L) and Kriti Sanon in Lola by Suman. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma in Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva (L) and Kriti Sanon in Lola by Suman. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With Phillauri on the brink of release, Anushka Sharma is one busy girl with her promotional stints. The actress has been seen up and about, setting fashion goals along the way. From Sabyasachi, Hemant & Nandita to Masaba Gupta and H&M — Sharma has been experimenting a lot and she is totally rocking it.

Anushka Sharma during Phillauri promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma during Phillauri promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, the actress was seen at another promotional event wearing a green silk blouse which she paired with a cobalt-blue flared pants, both by the brand Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva. She went easy on the accessorises with a pair of dainty dangling earrings and black studded flats. A dewy, fresh face and a high ballerina bun rounded her look. We love how the look is so fuss-free and how easily Sharma has given us a pointer on how to look chic while being comfortable.

However, it has come to our attention that the look is very similar to what Kriti Sanon opted for a soiree in Mumbai. While Sharma paired the shirt with a darker shade of blue, Sanon went for a lighter shade.

Kriti Sanon at a soiree. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon at a soiree. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We feel the powder blue wide-legged bottoms by Lola by Suman which Sanon opted for added a lot of drama to her look. Also the silk high neck shirt with an attached scarf detail to it had a very formal touch to it. Her hair was also styled in a formal centre-parted low ponytail and her make-up was kept simple with just a hint of pink lip shade. But we aren’t complaining. We love the seventies-inspired look.

It’s a little hard to pick a winner this time as both looked lovely. We say it’s a tie, but what’s your take on it? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd