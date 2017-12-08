Priyanka Chopra bags the title of the Sexiest Asian Woman; here’s a look at her best fashion moments of 2017

Leaving behind co-star Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra bags the title of the Sexiest Asian Woman 2017. (Source: Priyankachopra/Instagram) Leaving behind co-star Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra bags the title of the Sexiest Asian Woman 2017. (Source: Priyankachopra/Instagram)

Reclaiming her lost position, Priyanka Chopra has once again topped the list of the ’50 Sexist Asian Woman’ beating co-star Deepika Padukone, who won the title last year. Compiled by the London-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye, this is the fifth time that the Quantico has been ranked number one. While Deepika Padukone slipped to the third position, television star Nia Sharma made it to the second position.

Taking to social media, Chopra shared her happiness, “I should thank my mom and dad for this award…lol! It’s purely my genetics and your optics.. and a big thank you for the immense love you guys give me every single time which has put me on top of the list 5 times over. Thank you #EasternEye… you do know how to flatter a girl!”

Not only has the actor earned stardom for her acting skills but has also managed to grab eyeballs for her bold and experimental sartorial choices. Whether it’s the embellished silver slip-dress from Monisha Jaising’s collection that she wore while presenting an award to John Oliver at Emmy’s this year or her most-talked about Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an unbelievably long train that she wore at the Met Gala, this beauty is a fashion inspiration.

Here’s a look at some of the best appearances of the diva during the year:

Following Chopra in top five are Nia Sharma (2), Deepika Padukone (3), Alia Bhatt (4) and Mahira Khan (5). TV actor Dhrashti Dhami bagged the sixth position.

