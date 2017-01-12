Setting Sail

Lisa Haydon in an ensemble from Jaising’s Summer/Resort 2016 line Lisa Haydon in an ensemble from Jaising’s Summer/Resort 2016 line

SHE’S Mumbai’s uncrowned high priestess of glamour and glitz, known for her Resortwear lines that marry a bohemian spirit with ultra-luxurious finishes. So, it comes as no surprise that Monisha Jaising is set to showcase her Summer/Resort 2017 line for Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) aboard an international cruise ship. The Costa neoClassica, to be more specific. It’s a first for a fashion week event. LFW, slated to take place between February 1 and 5, will not only unveil a new venue — the JioGarden at the Bandra-Kurla Complex — but will officially throw open the summer showcase with Jaising’s offsite show on January 20.

Jaising is credited with turning the ubiquitous kurti into a bejwelled fashion must-have and introducing India to the concept of the luxury T-shirt. With her past collections named “The Sailing Bride” and “Riviera”, fittingly enough, Jaising has grabbed the opportunity to present her show on the sweeping wrap-around upper deck of the Costa neoClassica, which will be docked at Ballard Pier.“All my collection stories begin on the beach, in the middle of the forest or on a boat, because my inspiration stems from travel. This collection was especially easy because the location proved to be the muse. The sheer energy of being on the deck of the cruise liner, with the Mumbai skyline around you and looking at the horizon in the distance is unbelievable,” says the designer. Understandably, the inspiration for the Summer/Resort line is “The Arabian Sea, of course, and the sky, the sun, and the stars – the whole vista that you’ll behold,” says Jaising.

Translating that breathtaking panorama into a high-octane collection of party dresses, gowns and cocktail saris, Jaising will play to her strengths and add her trademark “sexiness and oomph” to the eveningwear line. With the sundowner show scheduled for 5 pm, Jaising says, “There will be lots of shine, albeit controlled, so that we can capture the evening light.” So, expect to see lots of metallics — silver, gunmetal, gold and rose gold — teamed with white for a truly nautical feel. “We’ve also used lots of bright pops like red, orange and fuchsia, because they look lovely under the open sky at that time of day.”