Semi-sheer is great but Richa Chadha’s look is a big disappointment

Richa Chadha's semi-sheer white gown fails to impress.

One colour that’s always going to be in vogue is white, but what about semi-sheer outfits in the same hue? With a bevy of Bollywood beauties putting their best foot forward, we can’t help but wonder if semi-sheer will once again be the hottest trend of the year.

Recently, Richa Chadha joined the club when she stepped out wearing a white gown from Jarlo London. Though we like the see-through piece with a generous threadwork of white floral patterns on it, we think the stylist of this particular look, Pinky Campbell, could have done a better job.

We wished accessories were not given a miss. It was a bland curation that fell apart with the make-up, which was so out of place. The make-up artist could have gone easy on the foundation and a pop of colour on the lips could have brightened the look. Even her perfectly styled side-parted hair couldn’t save the day.

While Chadha could not really nail the look, we must say that she picked out the right components for it–white and semi-sheer. Even ace designer Manish Malhotra’s latest Summer Couture 2018 line featured semi-sheer sequinned and embellished white outfits in a big way, with two of his showstoppers–Radhika Apte and Nushrat–giving us glamorous looks in feather patterned and cape-attached gowns. See pictures here.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

