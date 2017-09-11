This CREEPY self-nail art with long HAIR attachments is freaking everyone out!

The perfectly drawn eyes, nose, eyebrows, red lips and jet black hair, it does eerily resemble the artist, doesn’t it? (Source: Dain Yoon/ Twitter) The perfectly drawn eyes, nose, eyebrows, red lips and jet black hair, it does eerily resemble the artist, doesn’t it? (Source: Dain Yoon/ Twitter)

Fashion is always evolving and what might be hot today may just be out tomorrow. But in the quest to be unique and quite hatke, sometimes fashionistas end up thinking way out of the box and come up with something not only weird but also downright outlandish and oddly disturbing. While we are still trying to get our heads straight around squiggle eyebrows and lips, here’s another eerie fashion invasion to baffle our minds.

Illusion artist Dain Yoon from South Korea unveiled new nail art on the virtual world — self-nail art. Wondering what’s that? Well, it’s where each of her nails were etched with her own face, and to make it perfect, she added long strands of hair as well! Imagine long black tresses hanging from the sides of your finger! Yes, perfectly drawn eyes, nose, eyebrows, red lips and jet black hair — they do resemble the artist, don’t they?! And to create a variety, there she’s posed in various expressions too!

Take a look at her #selfnailart here:

Sharing the photo on Twitter, she said wrote that many users have urged her to delete the photo soon, fearing it might be the next whacky trend people would embrace.

Many people told me i should delete those my photos before becoming a new trend 😂 pic.twitter.com/NZ7FD1dFDM — Dain Yoon (@designdain) September 10, 2017

People on both Twitter and Instagram are “freaking out” and many are dumbstruck and do not know how they feel about THIS!

How is there not already a horror film about this #hairnails pic.twitter.com/L7Cq1q6p3H — Josie Fraser (@josiefraser) September 10, 2017

😂 Totally agree with you. Creepiest thing I’ve ever seen but top marks for imagination! 🌟 — Jameson the cat (@PawsomeJameson) September 10, 2017

Woah! Got my attention 😳 Creative and horrifying! Imagine being handed a drink by those little things! Creepy! 😱 — Cat Maman (@PawsomeCatMaman) September 10, 2017

Hair nails are a thing. Do with this info what you will. pic.twitter.com/mP20w3lB7b — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) September 9, 2017

I literally don’t hate this, help 😩😂 — Binwinning 🖤 (@BinweA) September 9, 2017

My only question is wat happens wen u cooking u know chopping veggies and stuff 🤔🤔🤔 — Sharmz….. (@Brwn_shuggah) September 10, 2017

Just seen “hair nails” in a Twitter moment. As if wavy eyebrows and roller stillettos weren’t bad enough. Go home 2017, you’re drunk… pic.twitter.com/UKKqU5T2lg — Mandy James (@mandyjames1979) September 10, 2017

“Hair nails” is a trend that should NOT happen: http://t.co/O70HwiImYp pic.twitter.com/k6B2JKjQlA — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) September 11, 2017

Moreover, this is not the first time she’s doing something like this either. The Seoul-based artist – who goes by the name @designdain on Instagram and Twitter – does body and face illusion paintings. Although the paintings might look photoshopped, they are actually real. She creates a perfect illusion of the face, including eyes and lips, that can make anyone gazing at it might feel dizzy or freaked out. And this time, she’s moved on from just painting on the eyes, face and body, onto nails — and Netizens are freaking out.

If you think, this is the most bizarre nail art trend this year, you are highly mistaken. Only recently, women were painting detailed structure of vagina on their nails! And if that is making you feel squeamish, there are other nail arts too, like the one where they were attaching dead scorpions to the nail! Of course, there was weed and fur nails, and even animal-bone nail art, and we can’t decide which was the ridiculous trend.

Do you think this is the most crazy nail art of 2017? Tell us in comments below.

