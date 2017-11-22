Get winter ready with apricot oil and beat the dryness of nails and hands

Get winter ready with apricot oil. (Source: Pixabay) Get winter ready with apricot oil. (Source: Pixabay)

When the temperature drops, our skin gets drier. It’s not just the hands that become dry but the nails too can become brittle. Disha Meher, National Expert – Skin and Nails at Lakmé Salon and Amit Sarda, Managing Director at Soulflower, have suggested tips that can help you keep your nails and hands soft and moisturised:

* Coat your hands with oil before bathing. This helps to protect your hands from the harsh soaps and hot water. Once you finish your bath or shower, apply moisturiser while your skin is still damp to help lock in moisture. Don’t forget to moisturise before sleeping as well.

* While we are remedying our hands from winter damage, nails too could use some protection and care. Nails tend to become brittle, just like skin which becomes dry and flaky, during winters. Include Avocado oil as part of winter nail care routine. Apply a drop directly on each nail and rub the nail bed and cuticle for smoothness and shine.

* The patchy, dry skin is an indication of loss of moisture and the best way to re-moisturize it is by regular use of Olive oil. The chemical composition of Olive oil is considered to be the best match for our skin’s natural oils.

The oil is rich in vitamin A, E and when applied topically, it prevents the oxidative destruction of our skin. Olive oil is more diversely used than other beauty oils and lotions and the best part is that it is all natural. For effective results massage the oil on partially-damp skin and maintain the routine until the end of the season.

* The skin needs exfoliation to scrub off the dead skin layer and to reveal the new and younger underlying skin. Hence, a once-a-week exfoliation session is a must.

* Use mild soaps or soaps with moisturisers to avoid drying out your skin. Mild glycerin soaps are the best option.

* We all indulge in hot-showers to combat the cold winters, but they end up drying the skin. Lower the temperature of your shower or bath. Hot water strips the skin of natural oils. Use lukewarm water instead.

* Don’t forget to apply sunscreen 20 minutes before stepping out. Look for a hand lotion with SPF so you can moisturize and protect at the same time.

* Keep the nails in shape by regularly filing them and always apply a base coat for protection. This also

gives them a natural-looking shine.

