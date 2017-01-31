Nicole Kidman, Sophie Turner, Kerry Washington: Best and worst dressed at the SAG Awards 2017

The good, the bad and the ugly. (Source: AP Photo) The good, the bad and the ugly. (Source: AP Photo)

Honouring the best in both television and films, the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards amazed viewers on Sunday. This was not only because celebrities from both the small and big screens came and conquered the night by clinching awards for their fabulous performances, but also because of the politically charged atmosphere thanks to the new American President Donald Trump.

From Ashton Kutcher and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Mahershala Ali and David K Harbour, everyone stood up for the thousands affected due to Trump’s controversial immigration ban and several other orders, electrifying and regaling the audience with their speeches. The interesting factor was also that not only did these celebrities use the power of speech to make a point, Scandal star Kerry Washington used fashion to convey a strong message to Trump.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively: Best and worst dressed celebs at the People’s Choice Awards 2017

Washington – dressed in an off-shoulder white Roberto Cavalli gown – wore a safety pin on her left arm as a symbol of defiance against Trump’s executive order on immigration. This symbolism was apparently used in support of victims of intolerance in post-Brexit Britain, and is now being used in the States as well.

Symbolism aside, Washington’s heavily embroidered sheer white floor-sweeping gown would have – and has – made her a natural entrant in our list of best-dressed celebrities at the red carpet event. Make-up artist Carola Gonzalez gave Kerry heavily-kohled eyes and a pink-nude lip shade. Kerry accented her look with multiple diamond rings on her fingers.

Kerry Washington makes a statement in an off-shoulder gown. (Source: AP Photo) Kerry Washington makes a statement in an off-shoulder gown. (Source: AP Photo)

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

Quite unexpectedly, top-notch stars like Nicole Kidman and Emily Blunt dialled the wrong number at the fashion street this time around. Among the best-dressed, Sophie Turner, Amy Adams and Emma Stone shined in their designer wear.

Here are the best and the worst dressed stars at the SAG Awards’ night:

BEST DRESSED

Brie Larson wore a beautiful white slit Jason Wu gown with an asymmetric halter neckline. The actress accented her look with silver studs and black stilettos. Her glossy curls knotted in a neat bun complemented her look perfectly.

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

Dressed in a black floral Alexander McQueen, Emma Stone stepped in style at the SAG Awards night. The actress accented her attire with long earrings and a box clutch.

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

Stunning onlookers, Sophie Turner turned up in fiery red Louis Vuitton slit gown. The attire had an asymmetric detail around the neckline flaunting a little cleavage and the actress wore a matching red lip shade, silver earrings and gold stilettos.

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

Michelle Dockery rocked colourful stripes at the red carpet. Dressed in an Ellie Saab creation, the actress wore her straight hair at the back and nailed her stylish affair at the SAG Awards night.

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

With smokey eyes, Amy Adams wowed at the red carpet in a Brandon Maxwell black gown, carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. The actress wore a dramatic neck piece and earrings to accentuate her look.

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

Meryl Streep looked like a fairy godmother in a white Valentino dress. The actress also wore leaf-shaped earring and a rectangular clutch with it. She made one of the memorable moments when she fixed Ryan Gosling’s bow-tie on the red carpet!

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

Natalie Portman looked ethereal in an ivory gown with ruffled sleeves from Christian Dior’s SS17 couture collection. Though heavily pregnant, the actress pulled off the look perfectly with her hair in an up-do and accented it with diamond earrings, bracelet and rings.

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

Dressed in a long nude gown with floral designs, Emily Blunt looked stylish. Styled by Jessica Paster, the actress wore a nude, embellished Roberto Cavalli gown.

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

Sofia Vergara turned up in a Zuhair Murad dress at the 2017 SAG Awards. She paired her silver and black colour block outfit with black ankle-strap heels and sparkling jewellery. While she does not look bad, we expected better from the actress at the red carpet.

Sofia Vergara arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Source: AP Photo) Sofia Vergara arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Source: AP Photo)

Another one to have a hit-and-miss moment was Taraji P Henson. She wore a sheer Reem Acra gown adorned with an unwanted black bow at the top and at the waist. If we could just get rid of those knots, we’d happily place this look as one of our favourites.

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

WORST DRESSED

Making heads turn but for the wrong reasons, Nicole Kidman showed up in a parrot green Gucci gown on the red carpet. Not just the sequinned tiers over the hips and the navel-grazing neckline, what called for most of the attention was the feathered parrot heads sewn onto each of her shoulders.

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

Amy Landecker and Jenifer Lewis posed in matching black-and-white animal prints at the red carpet. Their exact same zebra pantsuit was a clear no-no!

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

Modern Family star Ariel Winter wore a glittery golden sheer gown by Mikael D. With a plunging neckline, figure-hugging and fishtail cutout, we think the dress is quite an ill-fit.

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

Mayim Baiyik wore a geometrical striped dress at the SAG awards from Miri Couture. We think the torso was way too tight and the overall look of the ensemble did nothing to flatter the actor. Styled by Adena Rohatiner, she carried her hair in waves and held an envelope-shaped clutch.

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco walked a fine fashionable line at the SAG Awards this year. The 31-year-old donned a light pink Marchesa Spring 2017 maxi dress flaunting pastel colours muddled together along with mesh, lace and feathers. With a candyfloss lace underlay and a blue-green mesh overlay, it also had a slightly off-putting fishtail effect at the bottom.

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

Taryn Manning made a blunder in a burgundy strapless ballgown at the SAG red carpet. Her cotton candy-colored locks don’t go with her dress at all, giving her an unflattering look.

(Source: AP Photo) (Source: AP Photo)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd