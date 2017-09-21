Sayani Gupta’s latest looks are all about drama and structured dressing and we are loving it

Only in Express
After Sayani Gupta nailed the desi look in a Shantanu and Nikhil sari at TIFF, she went all experimental with dramatic dresses and we are loving it!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 21, 2017 8:32 pm
Sayani Gupta Sayani Gupta is acing her fashion game these days. (Source: Instagram/sayanigupta)
We have always been enamoured by Sayani Gupta’s style quotient, so when she shared photos of her latest looks on Instagram a couple of days back, we were more than thrilled! For us, both the looks were edgy and extremely chic! It’s actually a welcome change from the ethnic look she donned at the Toronto International Film Festival in a Shantanu and Nikhil sari. Not that we don’t like it, but it’s always good to mix things up!

The first look is of the lady in an all-black ensemble by Avaro Figlio. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, the cold shoulder top with the balloon sheer sleeves teamed with the midi skirt looks lovely on her. We love the drama and the understated elegance of the look. Her make-up too had that extra edge with the dark gothic lip shade.

We love how she styled her short hair in outward waves and accessorised her outfit with statement rings and metallic heels, which she borrowed from a friend.

The second look had more of a Balmain vibe to it with the structured sleeves and the busy print on it. We think she looked really sharp and cute in this mini from Tanieya Khanuja. Celebrity stylist Shreeja Rajgopal styled it well with a pair of white loafers from the house of Cole Haan.

With hair in her signature side-swept do, she rounded up her look with minimal make-up, a soft pink pout and Lennon glasses.

Which look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

