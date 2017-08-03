Sayani Gupta’s futuristic hairstyle is simply next level amazing

Sayani Gupta at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2017. (Source: Instagram/aurellebyleshnashah) Sayani Gupta at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2017. (Source: Instagram/aurellebyleshnashah)

Sayani Gupta is a cute, little bundle of energy. The 31-year-old actor is not only a powerhouse of talent but is also one of the best dressed celebs in Bollywood. We have seen her scorch the red carpet over and over again with her impeccable sense of style. Her love for deconstructed silhouettes is quite evident from her numerous appearances and ruffles and off-shoulder designs are something she wears really well. However, her sartorial and beauty experiments are not limited to special events, her casual style is equally compelling. Cool, vibrant and youthful is what comes to our mind when we think about her.

Recently, at the Vogue Beauty Awards the Jagga Jasoos actor gave us another stellar look in an Avaro Figlio outfit. The white top ticked all the right boxes with the cold-shoulder details and gorgeous ruffled sleeves. We also like the touch of the billowy black skirt with a sharp slit.

We think it’s a really cool outfit and she carried it really well. Celebrity stylist Shreeja Rajgopal did an excellent job. But what we like more is how she styled it with the gorgeous, futuristic bouffant hairstyle. Most celebs would have gone for a romantic hairdo, but not Gupta. Trust her to try out new things on the red carpet and get away with it like a pro. The smokey eyes and nude pout added to the magic.

This is not the first time this beauty has given us hairstyle goals with her quirky hairdos. Earlier this year, she worked a samurai bun beautifully with a bardot neckline romper from Forever New.

She also showed us how to wear double buns with a cold-shoulder dress from Samatvam by Anjali Bhaskar and on another occassion, with a striped Lulu & Sky romper.

There was also this time when she impressed us with a high bun and bangs updo with an outfit from JADE by Monica and Karishma.

