Sayani Gupta, Yami Gautam show us how to ace monochrome

From L to R: Yami Gautam (L) and Sayani Gupta. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram/sayanigupta) From L to R: Yami Gautam (L) and Sayani Gupta. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram/sayanigupta)

In an industry where celebs are under constant scrutiny to look good, keeping up with people’s expectations can be really tough. Of course, there are stylists to help but it can still prove to be tiring. What we mostly get to see is that Bollywood celebs in order to stay cool also end up trying out similar trends. Cold-shoulder and denim-on-denim are huge right now. Also, doing the rounds for sometime is monochrome. Recently, we saw Sayani Gupta and Yami Gautam embracing the trend. Two completely different looks, but really cool ones.

Sayani Gupta

At an event, Sayani Gupta was seen giving out major chic vibe in a monochrome outfit from BENNCH. We love how celebrity stylist Shreeja Rajgopal and the Jolly LLB 2 actress made it work. We say that because this outfit looks a little tricky to pull off but we are glad that Gupta surprised us once again with her effortless style.

The foldover at the hem of the pants and the tube top with a pop of yellow right near the slit upped her style quotient. Coming to footwear, we think those pointy black stilettos are the perfect choice. We are also in awe of the fierce beauty look with bold winged eyeliner and dark lips that celebrity make-up artist Shipra Acharya gave her. One of the best looks of the season, we say.

Yami Gautam

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam looked monsoon ready in monochrome. Like we said earlier, the two looks are completely different but it’s a tutorial on how to wear monochrome in different ways.

The Kaabil actress was seen in a plain black tee which she styled with a pair of distressed denims and a sling bag. The bright yellow kicks and the oversized see-through glasses added a nice touch to it.

Like their style quotients? Let us know in the comments below.

