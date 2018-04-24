Say bye-bye to razor bumps 

Here are some important tips for women who use a razor for hair removal. (Source: Getty Image) Here are some important tips for women who use a razor for hair removal. (Source: Getty Image)

Using warm water and shaving slowly can help you keep razor bumps at bay, say experts. Preeti Seth, Cosmetologist, Pachouli Wellness Clinic, and Prabhu Mishra, Senior Cosmetologist from SCI International Hospital, list some tips to keep in mind while shaving.

* Firstly hydrate to minimise the nicks, cuts and irritation – Hydrating softens your hair allowing the razor to glide more easily.

* Take a steamy shower. Warm water softens both your hair and skin, reducing tension as your razor blade cuts your scruff.

* Use old method of shaving through brush and making lather instead of foam for few days as bristles of brush will help in scrubbing the pores.

* Use a face wash or scrub to remove oil, dirt and dead skin.

* One must moisturise the skin after shaving as dryness leads to split heads and itching.

* Another reason of razor burn is dull blades. Replace your razor, if you feel any tugging while shaving, ditch your razor and swap it for a new one.

* Cucumber has anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties, plus it is high in vitamin K and C both of which are best known for their healing properties. Cut a few slices of cucumber and place them in the refrigerator for half an hour. Take out the slices from the refrigerated cucumber and rub on the affected skin for 10 minutes.

* Olive oil has anti-inflammatory properties and helps in making the skin smooth. Simply mix one tablespoon of olive oil and five drops of tea tree oil in a bowl. Apply on the affected area using a cotton ball. Keep it on for 15 minutes and then rinse off with lukewarm water.

* Yogurt also has antibacterial properties that can help in reducing inflammation and swelling. Simply, mix one tablespoon of plain yogurt with one and a half teaspoon of honey and apply on the affected area. Keep it on for 15 minutes and then wash the mixture off with warm water.

