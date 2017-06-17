Save skin during monsoon, avoid smokey eyes

Waterproof cosmetics may be available in the market and probably even get the job done, but most of these products are chemical-based. (Source: File photo) Waterproof cosmetics may be available in the market and probably even get the job done, but most of these products are chemical-based. (Source: File photo)

Waterproof cosmetics may be available in the market and probably even get the job done, but most of these products are chemical-based. Options like aromatherapy and other natural skin care solutions can save your skin better during the monsoon, say experts.

Sonia Mathur, beauty expert and training head at Organic Harvest and Amit Sarda, Managing Director at Soulflower have listed a few tips:

* During monsoon, people with oily skin must use astringent. People with dry to normal skin can use a toner, which is ideal just after washing face with cold water. This works well to open the pores of skin and remove all pollutants from the face.

* A good moisturising face mask just before going to bed helps in getting rid of dry skin.

* Rain brings added moisture, and with it, skin issues. It is very important, therefore, to keep it clean. However, instead of using harsh soaps, try using natural oils to nourish it instead. A variety of oils have antimicrobial properties, like neem oil, which will benefit the skin in the long run.

* Avoid heavy make-up and dark eyes in monsoon. Smokey eyes are a strict no. Curl eyelashes and use waterproof mascara instead of a regular one to prevent smudging. Fresh colours of pink, red, orange, light brown and nude are great for the season.

* In the rainy season, added moisture brings out the oil from underneath the skin causing face to appear tired, and could also cause acne. To avoid this, do a special cleanse every day using essential oils meant for oily skin. These include jojoba, tea tree, and lavender, to name a few.

First, wash your face with warm water then gently rub a few drops of oil into your skin. Wait a few minutes and clean using a warm microfiber cloth. This removes the excess oil and nourishes your skin from within.

* Waterproof make-up is great, but do remember that it may be induced with chemicals that often harm the skin. Instead of merely washing or wiping it off, use carrier oil like olive oil or almond oil to remove the make-up from your body. Do not use harsh soaps as the skin gets a double beating from both the soap and the make-up.

* Maintaining healthy lips in monsoon may become a little tricky even if waterproof or non-transferable types of lipsticks are used. Use a bit of jasmine or lavender oil on the lips before applying lipstick. This will act as a natural layer of lip balm.

It also acts as a foundation for the lipstick and avoids potential damage to lips.

* Eyebrows and eyelashes need particular care when the skies are cloudy. Go in for regular threading sessions and reduce or completely avoid eyebrow pencils.

For eyelashes, a few drops of castor oil applied to the roots of your eye lashes will make them grow thicker and longer, making them look more natural and beautiful. Rubbing some rosemary oil or lavender oil onto the eyebrows can also help promote their growth after the threading sessions.

