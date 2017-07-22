Sara Ali Khan’s youthful glam vibe in this Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga is refreshing

Sara Ali Khan (R) with mom Amrita Singh in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla) Sara Ali Khan (R) with mom Amrita Singh in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Instagram/abujanisandeepkhosla)

Sara Ali Khan is yet to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, but the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh already has the paparazzi following her wherever she goes. There’s also a lot of curiosity regarding her sartorial choices as well, especially among the young crowd. Maybe, this has a lot to do with the photos she regularly shares of her fabulous life on Instagram while posing in designer clothes.

Recently, the lovely young lady was in attendance with her mother at a bridal couture show hosted by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. For the occasion, she picked up a pretty pink lehenga with colourful embroidery on it and paired it with a sheer silver sequined blouse.

A sheer dupatta with the outfit would have looked better but she still managed to pull it off beautifully. With hair styled in a simple blow-dry, she kept her make-up muted with a dewy sheen to her face, fiercely defined eyebrows, kohl-rimmed eyes and a glossy lip.

This is not the first time she has made heads turn in a creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Last year at the Bachchan’s Diwali bash, she wowed us in a blue Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga with silver embellishments which she paired with a velvet cut-out blouse.

Her holographic clutch and diamond earrings added a nice touch to it.

Looks like Indian wear is up her alley. Look at these photos she shared on Instagram in May in Sabyasachi couture. We like her in the brocade and crystal lehenga with the vintage tulle dupatta from his popular Udaipur Collection, but our favourite is the one of her in the regal blue lehenga with heavy gold work on it. She looked like a true royal!

What do you think about her style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

