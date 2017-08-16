Sara Ali Khan in these thigh-high denim boots will leave you speechless

Sara Ali Khan looked radiant at Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan looked radiant at Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan is not exactly known for experimental fashion, but on her father Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, the budding fashionista took everybody by surprise when she arrived at the party venue in an ivory white bardot neckline top, which she wore well with a pair of lace hot pants. But more than the outfit, her traffic-stopping thigh-high boots stole the show. We are not a big fan of the open-toe, distressed denim footwear but Sara wore it well and we have a feeling that this young lady just might start a new trend in Bollywood and, of course, among the fashionistas.

Her make-up was kept simple with a soft, dewy sheen and a pastel pink lip shade, while her hair was slightly scrunched up to give out that lovely tousled mane look or if you might call it, out-of-bed look.

There’s no denying that she looked radiant.

But it was not just her boots which caught the attention of the fashion connoisseurs at the party. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s nude lips also became a talking point. Now, it might have looked good on her in person but going by the photos, it didn’t impress us much. In fact, it just added age to her face and the bronze make-up didn’t help either, it simply looked like she suffered sunburns.

However, her choice of outfit is commendable. We love the gorgeous peek-a-boo Self-Portrait top which she paired with simple black leggings.

Meanwhile, sister Karisma Kapoor impressed us in a military green shirt with embellished shoulders, black leggings and a hot pink pout and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan made for a pretty picture with the baby bump in a blue gown with a side-slit and a metallic hair accessory.

