Sara Ali Khan shows us how to glam up denims for a dinner date

She is not even a movie old, but Sara Ali Khan has already established herself as a fashionista with her stunning sartorial choices. We recently saw her nailing an ethnic ensemble, but that does not mean that she can’t pack a punch in western wear.

Sara, who was spotted having dinner with her friends in a Mumbai restaurant, was dressed in a lovely pink satin blouse. The knotted cropped top with cinched sleeves was a glamorous number and we like how the starlet paired it with cool blue denims to tone down the bling. She went easy with the accessories and toted a Bottega Veneta pink clutch to complement her attire.

The actor rounded out her look with minimal make-up, her mane of soft curls and tan gladiator heels. Catch a glimpse here.

Here are a few other times the fashionista wowed us.

In a Phulwari anarkali coat from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Festive fabulous in a pink anarkali featuring extravagant gota embroidery.

