5 times Sara Ali Khan amazed us with her simple yet classy salwar suits

Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to make her debut in Bollywood, is undoubtedly a fashionista in the making. Be it giving us tutorials on how to glam up boring blue denims by teaming it with a lovely pink satin, cropped blouse or showing us how to effortlessly pull off a sheer silver-sequinned blouse paired with a pretty pink lehenga, the 23-year old sure knows how to keep her fashion game right on point.

But apart from her Western wear and lehengas, it is her numerous appearances in salwar suits that have enthralled us the most. From designer salwar suits to simple white ones, here are five times, the young beauty had amazed us with her ethnic choices:

In a white Phulwari anarkali

While attending an event, the starlet was seen in a Phulwari anarkali coat, which was embellished with resham and sequins. She styled it with a tulle resham ghagra and a matching embroidered dupatta, wrapped around her arms. We love how the subtle hue of her outfit contrasted with the dark-hued border. She accessorised her look with statement earrings, a watch and a black box clutch.

The blue-and-white combo never fails

Khan it simple in a blue printed kurti teamed with a pair of white leggings and a matching dupatta. With minimal make-up and nude pinks, she rounded off her look with wavy wind-swept hair and gave accessories a complete miss.

In a hot pink salwar suit

While attending Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi’s bash last year, Khan kept it elegant in a gota embroidered V-neck anarkali by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, again her go-to designer when it comes to Indian wear. We think this beauty wore the bright pink and orange ensemble well with a matching sheer dupatta. She rounded off her look with simple dangler earrings, coupled with natural, windswept hair and minimal make-up looked good on her.

A colourful kurti is all you need

Khan amps up her white leggings with a pink-red printed, three-quarter sleeved kurti and a matching dupatta. Accessorising her outfit with plain chappals, she rounded off her look with well-defined eyes, nude pinks and wavy tousled hair.

Glam up your all-white look with colourful chappals and danglers

Seen opting for a white salwar suit, Khan added a pop of colour to the outfit with golden beaded chappals and a pair of golden jhumkas. While white outfits could be boring, Khan shows us how to glam it up in a super easy way. Another thing we loved about her look is her braided hairdo, which looked refreshing as she is mostly spotted with wavy tousled hair.

We love her ethnic style statements, but what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

