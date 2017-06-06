Sara Ali Khan raises the heat in River Island blush satin playsuit for meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput

We love how Sara Ali Khan let her hair loose and allowed her romper do all the talking. (Source: Tanya Gharvi/ Instagram) We love how Sara Ali Khan let her hair loose and allowed her romper do all the talking. (Source: Tanya Gharvi/ Instagram)

The young brigade of Bollywood is all ready and rearing to go. They might have not done a film yet, but that does not stop them from raising the heat and making some serious fashion statements. A case in point would be Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, who looks all set to make her Bollywood debut. While talks about her impending debut is rife, Sara was recently snapped outside a Mumbai eatery, accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh, director Abhishek Kapoor and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The picture might have fuelled the existing rumours, but we could not help but notice how effortlessly chic she looked. For the dinner date she wore a blush pink satin playsuit from River Island, and matched her block heels with the cold shoulder romper.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Sara oozed confidence as she flaunted those well toned legs. We love how she did not go overboard, and let her hair loose had minimal makeup on. Letting her outfit do all the talking, she also went easy on the accessories, and carried only a sling bag.

This is not the first time Sara’s fashion game has got everybody talking. Recently on Karan Johar’s birthday bash, she was seen wearing a plunging white short Michelle Mason dress and need we say she looked gorgeous.

Sara, along with Jhanvi Kapoor, have been ruling social media with their rather bold and unconventional fashion choices, and it is no surprise that they already a favourite with the top designers in the country.

Both of them looked spectacular as they, along with the leading ladies of Bollywood, weres spotted in beautiful lehengas from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s regal Udaipur collection.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd