Sara Ali Khan pulls off another inspiring ‘desi’ look in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit; see pics

Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble. (Source: abujanisandeepkhosla/ Instagram) Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble. (Source: abujanisandeepkhosla/ Instagram)

As we all know, Sara Ali Khan has a fondness for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits. From wearing a stunning lime green lehenga-choli at the Virushka reception to nailing hot pink in a V-neck anarkali, the star kid has mostly managed to impress us with her ethnic choices. And yet again, she looked resplendent in an ivory lehenga jacket by the designer duo.

Recently, while attending an event, the starlet was seen in a Phulwari anarkali coat, which was embellished in Resham and sequins. She styled it with a tulle resham ghagra and a matching embroidered dupatta, wrapped around her arms. We love how the subtle hue of her outfit contrasted with the dark-hued border.

She accessorised her look with statement earrings, a watch and a black box clutch.

Khan rounded off her look with thickly-lined eyes, glossy lips and slightly tousled hair. We think she was elegance personified in the outfit. We think her look is a great example if you want to add a twist to your boring lehengas.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App