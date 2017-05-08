Sara Ali Khan or Jhanvi Kapoor: Who wore the Sabyasachi lehenga better?

Both Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in Sabyasachi lehengas. (Source: sabyasachiofficial/ Instagram) Both Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in Sabyasachi lehengas. (Source: sabyasachiofficial/ Instagram)

Ever since India’s top designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee introduced his regal Udaipur collection in February, it has taken Instagram by storm, and we can’t get enough of it. And not only us, even Bollywood beauties have taken to the collection with enthusiasm, and there’s hardly a famous celebrity who hasn’t adorned one from this spectacular Spring collection. From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor, everyone has flaunted the mesmerising hand-printed couture. Joining the list is Bollywood’s next generation — Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

While Jhanvi Kapoor looked refreshing in a pink Sabyasachi lehenga, Sara Ali Khan sizzled in two green lehengas, one of which was from the Udaipur collection.

Jhanvi Kapoor looked pretty in a hand-printed pink floral lehenga, sporting the signature Sayabayachi prints paired with a heavily embroidered full-sleeve pastel shade choli. With big chunky studs on her ears, minimalist make-up and simple hair-do, the upcoming diva rounded off her look her look. With her elegance and poise, she certainly gave spring vibes in summer. It’s not the first time this upcoming Bollywood fashionista is in love with pink this summer, as she was also spotted in a similar pink attire by Manish Malhotra last week.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, has kept everyone hooked to her sartorial choices ever since the Diwali Party last year when she mesmerised everyone in a blue lehenga. This time too, she has nailed her ethnic look doting heavy lehengas and Kundan jewellery and looks quite royal — after all royalty is not new to her.

The young diva was seen in a Sabyasachi Brocade & Crystal lehenga paired with a sheer choli with floral motifs. Rounding off her style game, she combined it with a Vintage Tulle Dupatta from Mukherjee’s Insta-fame Spring couture. With her tresses in soft curls and light brown lips, the young glam queen looked spectacular.

We think both looked beautiful as Jhanvi Kapoor was a breath of fresh air in the summer heat, Sara Ali Khan definitely left temperature soaring. Though, our vote goes to Khan, who – in our opinion – had an edge over Kapoor this time.

