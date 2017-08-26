Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor create some desi magic at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi bash

The entire country has been gripped by Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and our Bollywood stars are no different. On August 25, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani hosted a star-studded affair to cherish the festivities and seen in attendance were celebrity kids, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor who are preparing for their B-Town debut. The stylish duo who opted for fuss-free looks made heads turn in ethnic wear.
Jhanvi Kapoor stepped out looking absolutely smashing in a fresh-off-the runway look from her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. The floral embroidered plunging V-neckline blouse and the matching pastel lehenga are simply gorgeous pieces. Just look at how all these pastel shades blend beautifully with each other.
To put it straight, we are in love with this beautiful creation and we think Kapoor wore it well with a sheer dupatta, instead of the fringe shoulder detail as seen on the ramp. With hair in natural waves and muted make-up, she accessorised her outfit with emerald drop earrings. We just can’t stop staring!
Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan kept it elegant in a gota embroidered V-neck anarkali by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, again her go-to designer when it comes to Indian wear. We think this beauty wore the bright pink and orange ensemble well with a matching sheer dupatta.
But as much as we like it, we would have been happy if she would have picked up a different colour. We have seen her in bright pink Indian outfits on a number of occasions, and a little variety this time would have been nice. Other than that, we can’t find any fault with her look – the simple dangler earrings, coupled with natural, windswept hair and minimal make-up looked good on her.
