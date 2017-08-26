Only in Express
Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor create some desi magic at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi bash

While, Jhanvi Kapoor stepped out in a Manish Malhotra lehenga, Sara Ali Khan went ahead with an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla anarkali.

Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor From L to R: Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati celebrations. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
The entire country has been gripped by Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and our Bollywood stars are no different. On August 25, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani hosted a star-studded affair to cherish the festivities and seen in attendance were celebrity kids, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor who are preparing for their B-Town debut. The stylish duo who opted for fuss-free looks made heads turn in ethnic wear.

Jhanvi Kapoor stepped out looking absolutely smashing in a fresh-off-the runway look from her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. The floral embroidered plunging V-neckline blouse and the matching pastel lehenga are simply gorgeous pieces. Just look at how all these pastel shades blend beautifully with each other.

Jhanvi Kapoor Jhanvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jhanvi Kapoor We love the beautiful blend of pastel shades on this lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jhanvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra Jhanvi Kapoor wore the Manish Malhotra design well with minimal make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

To put it straight, we are in love with this beautiful creation and we think Kapoor wore it well with a sheer dupatta, instead of the fringe shoulder detail as seen on the ramp. With hair in natural waves and muted make-up, she accessorised her outfit with emerald drop earrings. We just can’t stop staring!

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan kept it elegant in a gota embroidered V-neck anarkali by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, again her go-to designer when it comes to Indian wear. We think this beauty wore the bright pink and orange ensemble well with a matching sheer dupatta.

Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla anarkali. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla The gota work on the anarkali is stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan Given how heavy the outfit is, it’s a good thing that Sara Ali Khan kept her make-up simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

But as much as we like it, we would have been happy if she would have picked up a different colour. We have seen her in bright pink Indian outfits on a number of occasions, and a little variety this time would have been nice. Other than that, we can’t find any fault with her look – the simple dangler earrings, coupled with natural, windswept hair and minimal make-up looked good on her.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

