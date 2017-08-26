Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor create some desi magic at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi bash

From L to R: Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati celebrations. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati celebrations. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The entire country has been gripped by Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and our Bollywood stars are no different. On August 25, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani hosted a star-studded affair to cherish the festivities and seen in attendance were celebrity kids, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor who are preparing for their B-Town debut. The stylish duo who opted for fuss-free looks made heads turn in ethnic wear.

Jhanvi Kapoor stepped out looking absolutely smashing in a fresh-off-the runway look from her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. The floral embroidered plunging V-neckline blouse and the matching pastel lehenga are simply gorgeous pieces. Just look at how all these pastel shades blend beautifully with each other.

Jhanvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jhanvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love the beautiful blend of pastel shades on this lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We love the beautiful blend of pastel shades on this lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jhanvi Kapoor wore the Manish Malhotra design well with minimal make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jhanvi Kapoor wore the Manish Malhotra design well with minimal make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

To put it straight, we are in love with this beautiful creation and we think Kapoor wore it well with a sheer dupatta, instead of the fringe shoulder detail as seen on the ramp. With hair in natural waves and muted make-up, she accessorised her outfit with emerald drop earrings. We just can’t stop staring!

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan kept it elegant in a gota embroidered V-neck anarkali by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, again her go-to designer when it comes to Indian wear. We think this beauty wore the bright pink and orange ensemble well with a matching sheer dupatta.

Sara Ali Khan in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla anarkali. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla anarkali. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The gota work on the anarkali is stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The gota work on the anarkali is stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Given how heavy the outfit is, it’s a good thing that Sara Ali Khan kept her make-up simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Given how heavy the outfit is, it’s a good thing that Sara Ali Khan kept her make-up simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

But as much as we like it, we would have been happy if she would have picked up a different colour. We have seen her in bright pink Indian outfits on a number of occasions, and a little variety this time would have been nice. Other than that, we can’t find any fault with her look – the simple dangler earrings, coupled with natural, windswept hair and minimal make-up looked good on her.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

