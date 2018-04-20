Sara Ali Khan redefines royalty in yet another Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble

Sara Ali Khan looks regal in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit. (Source: sandeepkhosla/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan looks regal in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit. (Source: sandeepkhosla/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan’s fondness for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits is well known with the starlet wearing their designs and pulling them off with utmost grace on numerous occasions. Remember her stunning lime green lehenga-choli at the Virushka reception or when she nailed a hot pink anarkali at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi bash last year? The star kid has mostly managed to impress us with her ethnic choices and this time too she did not disappoint as she stepped out looking gorgeous in a kurta-lehenga combo by the ace designer duo.

The full sleeves golden kurta with the beige lehenga had golden stripes on it along with matching embroidery at the hem. It was teamed with a semi-sheer, golden dupatta casually carried on one shoulder. While many would fear combining the heavily embroidered outfit with jewellery, the 24-year-old did not shy away from experimenting. A set of gold necklace, bangles and danglers accessorised her look.

Khan also opted for a heavy make-up look — a neutral shade with thickly-lined eyes and dark red lips. But it was clever on her part to opt for a neat side braided hairdo otherwise her look would have been a little too much to handle. She also teamed her hair with a golden hair accessory. We think she pulled it off beautifully.

In a photo posted by Abu Jani on Instagram, we also spotted Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia posing along with the youngster. Both Singh and Khan went for ivory-coloured traditional ensembles. While Kapadia wore a sari with a three-quarter blouse, Singh was seen in an anarkali.

We think the trio looked ravishing. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

