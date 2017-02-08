Saiyami Kher looks really different but gorgeous as usual on the cover of Verve

When it comes to fashion, Saiyami Kher likes to keep it simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla) When it comes to fashion, Saiyami Kher likes to keep it simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We are all familiar with Saiyami Kher and her beauty. The Mirziya actress couldn’t impress much with her acting prowess last year but she sure did make an impact on the fashion critics. So it really isn’t surprising to spot her on the cover of leading magazines. Earlier this year, Kher appeared on the cover of a leading fashion magazine looking all fresh and sultry at the same time in a bikini, posing confidently for the camera.

Recently, the actress wowed us again when we spotted her on the cover of Verve. Dressed in simple and clean-lined silhouettes, fashion stylist Prayag Menon opted for a minimalistic look while make-up artiste Tenzin Kyizom also decided to take the minimal route. We are glad that they decided on it as it just highlights her sharp features and makes her organic beauty stand out effortlessly.

At Mirziya’s promotion in London, Saiyami Kher was seen in a beautiful floor length ivory gown by Sabyasachi which was beautifully embellished with zardozi embroidery at the bottom. A pop of red lip shade rounded out the look, She looked lovely. At Mirziya’s promotion in London, Saiyami Kher was seen in a beautiful floor length ivory gown by Sabyasachi which was beautifully embellished with zardozi embroidery at the bottom. A pop of red lip shade rounded out the look, She looked lovely.

The last time we actually loved the actress in a minimal make-up look is during her appearance at the 60th BFI London Film Festival. Kher was seen in a beautiful gown by Sabyasachi. When it comes to fashion, she is an ardent follower of the less-is-more philospophy and here too she stayed true to her essence and guess what, it actually worked! Even her hair was kept simple, only a pop of red lip shade was added to accentuate the look.

Well, she looks completely different on the cover but there is a common element: she likes to keep it simple and we are not complaining at all! She looks flawless.

Do you like her on the cover? Let us know in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd