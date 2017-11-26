Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan wedding: This glittery Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit is a perfect balance of charm and elegance

Top Stories
Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan hosted yet another party for close friends and family. Ghatge looked like a million bucks in a Falguni and Shane Peacock grey gown, while Khan opted for a classic black suit.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 26, 2017 6:50 pm
Sagarika Ghatge looks splendid in a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga. (Source: sagarikaghatge/Instagram)
As part of their ongoing wedding celebrations, newlyweds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan recently hosted yet another cocktail party, and keeping in line with the elegantly curated wedding trousseau the Chak De! India actor has been showcasing at all the events, she looked resplendent in glittery light grey ensemble. A perfect example of how to ace wedding wear without going over the top. (Also read: Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge wedding — Here’s what the couple wore on their big day)

Ghatge selected a gorgeous Falguni and Shane Peacock creation for the evening. The grey lehenga featured golden embellishments all over it, which she teamed with a sleeveless choli and a matching dupatta. Pairing her outfit with a contrasting set of ruby-red earrings, necklace and bracelet, the Fashion actor looked breathtakingly beautiful. While most brides prefer bright-coloured ensembles on such occasions, Ghatge managed to pull off the rather unusual colour thanks to the heavy golden embroidery work.

We also love how she let her glittery outfit do the talking by keeping her make-up minimal. She gave finishing touches to her look with marsala lips and light smokey eyes, styling her hair in a centre-parted, low ponytail.

Take a look at all the pictures from the evening:

While Ghatge grabbed all the attention, her husband Zaheer Khan wasn’t far behind as he looked dapper in a classic black suit with white shirt. The couple will also throw a grand reception on November 27 and we can’t wait to see what the lovely duo would be wearing.

What do you think about Ghatge’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

