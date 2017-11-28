Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan wedding: When the bride looked regal in an Anita Dongre lehenga

Sagarika Ghatge looks regal in an Anita Dongre lehenga. (Source: sagarikaghatge/Instagram) Sagarika Ghatge looks regal in an Anita Dongre lehenga. (Source: sagarikaghatge/Instagram)

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan who tied the knot last week, have been busy hosting post-wedding parties for friends and family. Prior to the grand reception, the couple threw another party which had big names like Akash Ambani, Yuvraj Singh along with wife Hazel Keech, and Abhishek Kapoor among others attending the event. Ghatge who opted for understated elegance throughout her wedding celebrations looked regal in a sea green lehenga by designer Anita Dongre.

The fully embroidered lehenga featuring a darker shade of the same green along the border and motifs looked lovely on her along with the matching choli and dupatta. The glowing bride completed her look with a gold and pearl necklace, matching earrings and maang tikka, all from the house of Pinkcity by Anita Dongre. Styled by Vedhika Ghotge, we love the unconventional colour of the lehenga. Previously, she was seen wearing a grey lehenga, a colour most brides would shy away from, but not Ghatge. Looks like she has a penchant for unusual colours.

Tying her hair into a ponytail, the Chak De! India actor completed her look with neutral make-up, thickly lined eyes and pink lips. Overall, Ghatge’s style exudes elegance and royalty. Take a look at the picture:

So, what do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments below.

