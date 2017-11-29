Top Stories
Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan wedding: Who wore what and when at the big fat Indian wedding

From Sagarika Ghatge's blood red Sabyasachi sari to her grey Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga, all the attires worn by the actor on her wedding were beautiful and could serve as an inspiration for brides-to-be. Zaheer Khan too looked dapper in his bandhgala kurta and classic blue suit.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 29, 2017 8:57 pm
Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge Zaheer Khan wedding, Sagarika Ghatge wedding dress, Sagarika Ghatge Zaheer Khan reception, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge fashion, Zaheer Khan fashion, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan fashion, Sagarika Ghatge style, Zaheer Khan style, Sagarika Ghatge wedding lehenga, Anita Dongre, Anita Dongre Pinkcity, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Sabyasachi, Sagarika Ghatge in Anita Dongre, Sagarika Ghatge in Sabyasachi, Sagarika Ghatge in Falguni and Shane Peacock, Sagarika Ghatge news, Zaheer Khan news, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan latest news, Sagarika Ghatge latest photos, Zaheer Khan latest photos, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Sagarike Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding outfits could serve as an inspiration. (Source: File Photo)
From a star-studded cocktail party to a grand reception, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge who tied the knot on November 23 left no stone unturned to make it an affair to remember. In fact, it can easily pass off as a big fat Indian wedding. But for us, more than the celebrations, their beautiful wedding ensembles were something that caught our fancy, especially the bride’s outfits.

From her blood red Sabyasachi sari to her grey Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga, all the attires were beautiful and could serve as an inspiration for all brides-to-be. Let’s take a look at what the couple wore.

A blood red Sabyasachi sari for the wedding

While Zaheer Khan looked suave in a pink self-print kurta paired with a white pyjama, it was Sagarika Ghatge who stole the show in a blood red Sabyasachi sari with a minimalist sequin and embroidered border. She matched her outfit with a floral embroidered blouse in a darker shade of red, which added a lot of charm to her look and accessorised it with oxidised silver jewellery and gold and green bridal bangles. A simple low bun and a red bindi rounded out her look.

A beautiful pink lehenga-sari for the evening cocktail party

The couple hosted a cocktail party on the same day, where Ghatge looked gorgeous in a blush pink lehenga-sari that had gotapatti detailing while Khan looked dapper in a black velvet blazer. Here too Ghatge stole the limelight and we think her styling was on point with the the statement jewellery, matha patti and minimal make-up.

A Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga for a post-wedding party

Ghatge selected a gorgeous Falguni and Shane Peacock creation for a post-wedding party. The grey lehenga featured golden embellishments all over it, which she teamed with a sleeveless choli and a matching dupatta. Pairing her outfit with a contrasting set of ruby-red earrings, necklace and bracelet, the actor looked breathtakingly beautiful. While most brides would prefer bright-coloured ensembles on such occasions, Ghatge managed to pull off the rather unusual colour thanks to the heavy golden embroidery work.

We also love how she let her glittery outfit do the talking by keeping her make-up minimal. She gave finishing touches to her look with marsala lips and light smokey eyes, styling her hair in a centre-parted, low ponytail.

While Ghatge grabbed all the attention, her husband Zaheer Khan wasn’t far behind as he looked dapper in a classic blue suit paired with a white shirt.

A sea green lehenga by Anita Dongre

Ghatge, who opted for understated elegance throughout her wedding celebrations looked regal in a sea green lehenga by designer Anita Dongre. The fully embroidered lehenga which featured a darker shade of the same green along the border and motifs looked lovely on her along with the matching choli and dupatta. The glowing bride completed her look with a gold and pearl necklace, matching earrings and maang tikka, all from the house of Pinkcity by Anita Dongre. Styled by Vedhika Ghotge, we love the unconventional colour of the lehenga.

Tying her hair into a ponytail, the Chak De! India actor completed her look with neutral make-up, thickly lined eyes and pink lips. Overall, Ghatge’s style exudes elegance and royalty while her husband Zaheer Khan looked handsome in a bright blue kurta-pyjama.

A Sabyasachi lehenga for the grand reception

The Chak De! India actor looked resplendent in a gold and beige Sabyasachi lehenga, which she teamed with a sheer golden dupatta. Relying heavily on accessories, Ghatge wore a statement gold neckpiece, jhumkis, a huge ring and kadas. We like the maang-tikka donned by her and cannot help but admire the royal tone it lent to her ensemble.

A bindi and hair pulled back in a bun complemented her look nicely. There was nothing subtle about the newlywed this time as she went all out with the make-up, opting for a dewy tone and a bold red lip. We love the actor’s no restraint approach and think she nailed her attire.

Zaheer Khan once again opted for a blue and white kurta-pyjama combo paired with black shoes.

They looked good, don’t you think?

