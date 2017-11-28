Sagarika Ghatge wows in a gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga at her wedding reception

Sagarika Ghatge wears a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sagarika Ghatge wears a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The big fat Indian wedding is not complete without the bride’s ravishing outfits and Sagarika Ghatge, who recently tied the knot with cricketer Zaheer Khan, stood out as a fine example of this. The Chak De India actor looked resplendent in splendid bridal lehengas and things were no different in the star-studded wedding reception.

The couple, recently, opened their doors to the stars for their reception ceremony and Ghatge wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for the occasion. The actor looked lovely in the gold and beige number. She teamed the outfit with a golden dupatta in sheer.

Relying heavily on accessories, Ghatge wore a statement gold neckpiece, jhumkis, a huge ring and kadas. We like the maang-tikka donned by her and cannot help but admire the royal tone it lent to her ensemble. A chic bindi and hair pulled back in a bun complemented her look nicely.Catch a glimpse of her style here.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

There was nothing subtle about the newlywed this time as she went all out with the make-up, opting for a dewy tone and a bold red lip. We love the actor’s no restraint approach and think she nailed her attire.

Khan looked handsome in a navy blue Nehru coat, which he paired with white pants. We think the couple looked graceful.

Do you love the couple’s fashion? Let us know in the comments below.

