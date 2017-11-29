Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s first magazine photo shoot, post-wedding is simply magical

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge at their grand wedding reception. (Source: File Photo) Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge at their grand wedding reception. (Source: File Photo)

Even though Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding was a low-key affair, the post-wedding parties and the reception were nothing short of extravagant. We really enjoyed watching the lovely couple during their special moments, dressed in all their finery. The celebrations are finally over but it seems like there’s still a lot more to look forward to!

The lovely couple posed together for a cover shoot of Harper’s Bazaar Bride and they looked nothing less than magical. Shot for the magazine’s December-January ‘Just Married’ issue, Ghatge looked all dreamy in a mustard yellow tube gown featuring ruffle detailing from the house of Shantanu & Nikhil. She rounded off her look with a statement necklace and earrings from Fabergé. Keeping her make-up minimal with just a pop of wine coloured lip shade, Ghatge tied her hair into a messy bun.

Meanwhile, Khan looked dapper in an all-black suit by the same designer, that had metallic detailing on the pockets and ruffle detailing on the front teamed with a belt. He paired the outfit with a pair of Christian Louboutin moccasins.

Here’s a glimpse of the cover:

Here’s a sneak peek of the inside photo as well:

In the photo, the duo is seen posing in front of a piano with Ghatge looking splendid in a green Shantanu and Nikhil gown.

Adorable, don’t you think?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd