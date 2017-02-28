Sabyasachi just shared his entire spring couture collection on Instagram and it’s unbelievably beautiful

The new collection is called the ‘The Udaipur Collection’. (Source: Instagram/Sabyasachi) The new collection is called the ‘The Udaipur Collection’. (Source: Instagram/Sabyasachi)

We are still trying to soak in the beauty and grandeur of Sabyasachi’s Firdaus collection, which he launched last year in November in collaboration with French designer Christian Louboutin. But it looks like the design maven, who is always on the move, is in no mood to even pause. Considering how he thrives on ‘muchness’, Sabyasachi shared his new Spring Couture ’17 collection on Instagram over the weekend and we can’t stop double tapping. We bet even you won’t be able to stop yourself from doing so.

The Udaipur Collection featuring jewellery from ‘Kishandas For Sabyasachi’ is a treat to sore eyes and as expected, really extravagant. After all, a Sabyasachi lehenga or sherwani isn’t just a piece of garment, it’s art. The collection opens with vintage prints and delicate embroidery in beautiful soft pastels hues and then gradually moves on to a lot of beige and ivory base with gold and pastel appliqué work. There is also a sari in his collection, which is a thing of sheer beauty with print, brocade and sheer fabrics at play.

Flower power and hand-embroidered tulle saris are something you can’t miss. But what’s more interesting is how the master couturier has teamed colourful velvet blouses with the six-yards wonder, and also brocade blouses with plunging neckline with beautiful lehenga skirts with antique zardosi embroidery. For guys, there are hand-printed sherwanis as well!

If you are thinking that it can’t get any better then you are so wrong! Sabyasachi saved the best for the last and the exquisite bridal collection in red is something you would want to take home immediately. Sigh!

Take a look:

Do you like it? Let us know in the comments below.

