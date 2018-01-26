Royal wedding: Stewart Parvin frontrunner to design Meghan Markle’s dress

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot on May 19, 2018. (Source: File photo) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot on May 19, 2018. (Source: File photo)

Fashion designer Stewart Parvin is reportedly the frontrunner to design actress Meghan Markle’s wedding dress.

Online bookmaker Betfair has made Parvin who has been Queen Elizabeth’s dressmaker since 2000 and the designer of Zara Phillips’ 2011 bridal gown, a favourite to make the former “Suits” star’s outfit for her nuptials to Prince Harry on May 19, reports dailymail.co.uk.

After Parvin, designers Roland Moure, Erdem, Issa, Alexander McQueen and Burberry are also in the race.

Israeli wedding dress designer Inbal Dror has earlier been talked about as Markle’s potential dress designer, but the bookie is yet to price them up.

Dror was said to have been asked to provide a drawing for the Royal Family, sparking speculation the bridal gown designer could be set to make the 36-year-old star’s outfit.

According to a source, singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham was said to be keen to make Markle’s dress.

In March 2016, Markle said that she is a big fan of “whimsical or subtly romantic” wedding gowns.

“Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. Personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” she said.

