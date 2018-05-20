Royal Wedding 2018: Priyanka Chopra swaps her sharp lilac dress for a shimmer Dior gown at the reception party

Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams channel glam avatars at the reception party of Meghan Markle. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams channel glam avatars at the reception party of Meghan Markle. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

After attending the royal wedding, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony, Priyanka Chopra was also one of the 200 guests who was invited to the reception party hosted by Prince Charles for the couple.

While we still can’t stop drooling over Chopra’s rather dramatic lilac hat with floral adornment that she wore for the royal wedding, the desi girl channelled a much more glamorous avatar at the after-party at Frogmore House.

Picking a spangled tulle creation from Christian Dior’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection, the actor’s one-shouldered gown, worn over a corset-like bodice was right in line with the venue’s rich Victorian heritage. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell accessorised the look with layered earrings from Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a matching Dior purse.

Another close friend of the bride, who quick-changed into her party clothes after the wedding was Serena Williams. The 36-year-old tennis star swapped her Versace dress and fascinator for a sleeveless vibrant floral gown from Valentino’s Fall 2018 collection. A Bulgari neckpiece with a prominent emerald nesting in the pendant added oomph to the look.

While her friends carried off their fashion experiments with flair, the newlywed caught all the attention in a chic Stella McCartney lily white piece. In a halter neck gown, complemented with an emerald-cut aquamarine ring that belonged to the late Princess Diana, Markle looked a vision in white. The royal completed her look with her trademark messy knot and a pair Aquazurra shoes wrought in silky satin with nude mesh and powder-blue soles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drive away in a silver blue jaguar convertible. (Source: AP) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drive away in a silver blue jaguar convertible. (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle donned a chic Stella McCartney creation for her reception. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle donned a chic Stella McCartney creation for her reception. (Source: AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle head to a party. (Source: AP) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle head to a party. (Source: AP)

