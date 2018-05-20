Royal Wedding 2018: From regal to ravishing, Meghan Markle stuns in a lily white gown for her reception

Meghan Markle was resplendent in a chic Stella McCartney lily-white gown for her reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Meghan Markle was resplendent in a chic Stella McCartney lily-white gown for her reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

After a lavish wedding ceremony and a luncheon reception hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle, newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drove away to attend a more intimate, private reception party at Frogmore House.

Changing into a Stella McCartney lily-white halter-neck gown made of silk crepe, Markle looked as chic as ever and the transformation was reminiscent of Kate Middleton’s dainty Alexander McQueen white dress that the latter had worn for her wedding reception in 2011.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drive away in a silver-blue jaguar convertible. (Source: AP) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drive away in a silver-blue jaguar convertible. (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle donned a chic Stella McCartney creation for her reception. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle donned a chic Stella McCartney creation for her reception. (Source: AP)

Giving a special tribute to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, the bride accessorised her look with a stunning emerald-cut aquamarine ring that belonged to the late Princess. Matching her outfit with Aquazurra shoes wrought in silky satin with nude mesh and powder-blue soles, the royal rounded out her look with her trademark messy knot by Fitzrovia hairstylist George Northwood.

Meghan Markle shows off an emerald cut aquamarine ring that belonged to late Princess Diana. (Source: AP) Meghan Markle shows off an emerald cut aquamarine ring that belonged to late Princess Diana. (Source: AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle head to a party. (Source: AP) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle head to a party. (Source: AP)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex drove from their private apartments at Winsor Castle to Frogmore House in a silver-blue jaguar convertible and (for enthusiasts) the car was a Concept Zero, built in 1968, but since converted to electric power.

For her reception party, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, had opted for a strapless satin creation with a circle skirt and a diamante detailing at the waist. The royal had layered her sweetheart-neckline dress with a matching shrug and flaunted a soft curls hairdo.

