Rohit Bal targets Chandni Chowk boutique for ‘blatant plagiarism’

Rohit Bal has blamed a Chandni Chowk boutique Asian Couture for “blatant plagiarism”. (Source: File photo) Rohit Bal has blamed a Chandni Chowk boutique Asian Couture for “blatant plagiarism”. (Source: File photo)

Rohit Bal, whose designs are appreciated globally, has blamed a Chandni Chowk boutique Asian Couture for “blatant plagiarism”. The ace designer says the outlet has been selling his ‘copies’ for a while.

“Here is another example of blatant plagiarism which has been carrying on for a while. A brand called Asian Couture has been doing this for some time now. The worst part is that they just don’t care,” Bal posted on his Facebook page along with a few photographs comparing his designs with the boutique’s offerings.

“I’ve tried my best to stop them but nothing has worked. These are the sort of establishments that need to be targeted. Am posting a few examples. They even gave the audacity to put their name on the images when they advertise them.

“It’s gut wrenching and infuriating and really cuts into my business. But they have been doing it blatantly and without any sense of shame. Despicable parasites,” he added.

Located at Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi, Asian Couture is known for bridal clothes.

Before this, Bal also took on designer Seema Mehta for one of her creations which had a resemblance to his Summer/ Resort 2016 collection. After getting to know about the design worn by one of models on Facebook, Bal posted: “The orginal by Rohit Bal, the fake by some parasitical designer.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App