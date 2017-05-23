Roger Moore, the first James Bond will forever be the style icon of the ’70s

Roger Moore — the style icon will leave in our hearts forever! (Source :File Photo) Roger Moore — the style icon will leave in our hearts forever! (Source :File Photo)

Dashing and debonair, he made women go weak in their knees with his cinematic wonder in the James Bond classics. Over a stretch of 12 years — from Live And Let Die (1973) to A View To A Kill (1985) — Sir Roger Moore essayed the lead role as the detective in seven films from the franchise. The 89-year-old lost his life to cancer on May 23 and people are paying tribute to the heartthrob on social media networking sites.

Not only did he light up the silver screen, he left a sweet scar on millions of hearts with his swag. Sophisticated and charming, he created a fashion following in his era and the spark of his panache is eternal. “Tall, dark and handsome,” the signature style mantra for men seems to have been invented just for him! As Agent 007, his impeccable wardrobe spelled magic and complemented his looks like never before. It was almost like he was born to play Bond.

Slipping into double-breasted coats and tuxedos with bows, his fashion from the ’70s still resonates in today’s times. French-cuff dress shirts, and turtlenecks from his wardrobe were a rage too. While the massive bell bottoms were the trend of the season, Moore swayed in boot-cut trousers, setting trends in his own way.

Classic Rolex watches, black leather gloves and striped ties were a part of his magnetic persona. No matter how rough and tough Moore looked on-screen, he never missed carrying his clean-shaved flair with ease. Inspiring men to raise the bar of grace and grandeur, he will always linger in the books of fashion aficionados and will be counted as one of the most flamboyant men of his age.

