Rina Dhaka launches exclusive line for Amaare, more to come

Ace designer Rina Dhaka has launched an exclusive line for multi-designer store Amaare here and said that she has plans to continue the association with more collections in future. (Representational Image) Ace designer Rina Dhaka has launched an exclusive line for multi-designer store Amaare here and said that she has plans to continue the association with more collections in future. (Representational Image)

Ace designer Rina Dhaka has launched an exclusive line for multi-designer store Amaare here and said that she has plans to continue the association with more collections in future. Dhaka, who is known for her love for handlooms and has styled big names like Naomi Campbell, Martha Marzotto and Uma Thurman, had a preview of her collection in South Extension, at New Delhi on Tuesday, where one got a chance to view some of her chic creations.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“I’ve had a very old relationship with Gurcharan Sahni, Gaurav’s father (the founder of Amaare) and some of the things he said to me were very encouraging when I had met him when I was just 19-years-old. “He had worked with me then, fresh out of college and I did a collection for and with him and I remember him telling me how well he did with my collection.

“He was optimistic and convinced me with the fact that I could do it. I wasn’t sure, but his optimism made me believe that I could do it,” Dhaka told IANS.

There is a line of about 30-35 heavy outfits and 10-15 in semi formals and the designer’s inspiration came from her own idea of women’s wear.

“I’ve collaborated with my own ideas of womenswear of my concept of using vintage jamawars, shawls, zardozi – ancient pieces on simple lines for menswear.

“We’ve done draped kurtas, elements of even my fall winter charcoal collection. There is a sense of subtleness in my line even if I’m trying to use zardozi. I’m not a master but I’m trying to get there,” she said.

So will there be more collection in future with the multi- designer store?

“I hope our association continues and we are a permanent feature at the store. I look forward to creating more and more collections for Amaare and soon the customers would start associating our names together,” she said.

Dhaka also feels that the concept of multi-designer store is like online portals where one gets an access of different designer brands.

“Multi-designer stores are like an online portal where you have access to multiple brands under one roof. Like ourselves even in a moment none of us are dressed head to toe in a single brand or designer. The concept of multi designer store makes a store a one stop shop for customers,” she told IANS.