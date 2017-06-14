Rihanna’s line ‘Fenty Puma By Rihanna’ finds fans in Disha Patani and Esha Gupta

From L to R: Esha Gupta and Disha Patani. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Esha Gupta and Disha Patani. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani and Esha Gupta are quintessentially Bollywood’s cool babes. While one is a budding actor, the other – even though not really a superstar – has distinguished films such as Rustom under her belt. But that’s not the objective of our discussion; we are here to talk about their distinct style quotients and needless to say, it’s pretty inspiring.

Over the years, Esha Gupta, the model-turned-actor has given a number of jaw-dropping moments, not just on the red carpet but street style too. This time the actress is back channelising her grunge street style while flaunting her toned midriff in a crop top from Fenty Puma By Rihanna.

She styled the look with a sexy pair of denim shorts and a watch, and wore her hair in loose curls. It’s good to see that she kept her make-up minimal with well-defined eyes.

But it is MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress who first embraced this label. As the showstopper for the athleisure clothing line in Mumbai, curated by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Patani was seen wearing the same camo crop top.

However, it was styled differently with a pair of high-waist white pants and nude lace-up, pointy toe boots. We like everything about this look, even the thigh-high slits on them. With hair in braids, a baby pink cap rounded her look.

We think both Gupta and Patani did justice to their athleisure look.

