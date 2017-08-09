Rihanna’s risqué carnival costume is incredibly gorgeous; is this her best yet?

Rihanna at Crop Over festival in Barbados. (Source: Instagram/badgalriri) Rihanna at Crop Over festival in Barbados. (Source: Instagram/badgalriri)

When it comes to fashion, Rihanna is a trendsetter. But the pop star is also somewhat of an expert in sending shock waves intermittently by turning up at events looking brazenly intimidating. Who could forget her barely-there Swarovski dress by Adam Selman on the red carpet of CFDA Awards in 2014. In all fairness, she left nothing to the imagination and even though she received a lot of backlash for the same, it didn’t stop her from experimenting with her fashion choices. The succession of statement-worthy costumes still continues and the latest one to create an uproar on social media is her carnival outfit for the celebration of Crop Over, a harvest festival, in her hometown of Barbados.

The 29-year-old shared a photo on Instagram on August 7 flaunting her turquoise hair and a really skimpy jewel-encrusted costume with green and pink feathers. According to Vogue, designer Laura Austin, who has been designing Crop Over costumes for around seven years put it together in just one day after the singer picked up the maddest design among the several sketches the designer had sent across to her.

“When I first saw which look she chose, I thought wow, everyone will be shocked—the neon, the iridescent crystals, it’s totally different from what she’s done before.”

Even though not all her followers were pleased with her sartorial choice, most of them praised her for being the beauty she is. Take a look.

Thick Rihanna is like Back to the Future 2. Just when you think you couldn’t top a classic, she came back like “bam.” Hoverboards, homie. — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) August 7, 2017

Rihanna always looks so good, she never fails… never pic.twitter.com/CFJqIuZ3OX — ً (@posefilm) August 7, 2017

Thick Rihanna rn got me like pic.twitter.com/bYtTw2BAcg — William (@Groovyy7) August 7, 2017

Rihanna is the baddest bitch on this planet. Blue wig, thick, thin, it don’t matter. She’s the one and that’s not up for debate. pic.twitter.com/3K9E9K1H6o — O’Ren Ishii🌹 (@XavierLeon__) August 7, 2017

Chris Brown, her ex-boyfriend who assaulted the singer in 2009 also reacted to one of her Instagram posts with a ‘pair-of-eyes’ emoji and many of her fans were less than pleased about it, asking him to keep his negative energy away from the star.

Can we all give a collective “BOIII WTF U THINKIN” to Chris Brown’s comment on Rihanna’s insta???? pic.twitter.com/GoFkQLoAWS — lisa newcar (@wesstrobe) August 8, 2017

chris brown is an obsessive and abusive disgusting man who rihanna has absolutely no interest in, he’s fucking psychotic — dani ♡ (@runwayrih) August 8, 2017

Chris Brown needs to leave Rihanna alone FOREVER. — U COULD NEVER (@astrog1rll) August 8, 2017

rihanna got herself a nice rich foreign MAN…chris brown’s beard don’t even connect!!! — diet stud (@dankbonnet) August 8, 2017

Chris Brown still commenting on Rihanna’s pics 😒😂 ex’s never go tf away lmao — Paigey (@turn_daa_paige) August 8, 2017

