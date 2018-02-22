Richa Chadha in a tuxedo dress or an embellished gown: Both fierce, but which one’s your pick?

Richa Chadha takes her fashion game a notch higher with these stunning outfits. (Source: anishagandhi3/ Instagram) Richa Chadha takes her fashion game a notch higher with these stunning outfits. (Source: anishagandhi3/ Instagram)

If you are a follower of Bollywood fashion, then you would know that Richa Chadha’s sartorial choice is usually on the edge. Be it channeling power dressing in a military bralette and leather skirt combo or stepping out in an interesting pair of canary yellow and black checkered ankle-length boots during the promotions of her movie Fukrey Returns, the actor has been a treat to watch. This time too, she didn’t disappoint as she looked amazing in a photo shoot for Loreal x Balmain.

Styled by celebrity stylist Anisha Gandhi, Chadha was spotted wearing a tuxedo mini dress from Instrinsic by Muskaan Goswami. Featuring a plunging neckline, the olive green number somewhat resembled Priyanka Chopra’s mini trench coat at the Met Gala after-party, sans the train. Gandhi accessorised her outfit with a pair of black boots and opted for statement earrings from Prerto. We think Chadha looked sensuous in the outfit and carried off the look effortlessly.

Styling her hair in a sleek, neat ponytail, she rounded off her look with a dewy sheen, a little blush on the cheeks, smokey eyes and dark red lips.

During the photo shoot, Chadha was also seen wearing an embellished gown from Zara Umrigar, also in a shade of green. The full sleeves, boat-neck attire featured an asymmetric design with sequins, and a knee-high slit. The body-hugging gown complemented the actor’s svelte figure. She teamed the outfit with a pair of white strappy sandals. Yet again, she opted for smokey eyes and dark red lips.

It seems the make-up brand and international designer Balmain have been focusing on fierce looks for their campaign. Previously Sonam Kapoor also exuded similar vibes for the shoot, and now we have Chadha. Though we might have reservations regarding the lip colours, but overall we feel the vibe of the look and it would be interesting to see these colours on the streets and in the clubs.

