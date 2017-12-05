Richa Chadha has a fun take on fashion with this candy-striped dress

Richa Chadha was seen in a trendy Bennch outfit during Fukrey Returns promotions. (Source: anishagandhi/ Instagram) Richa Chadha was seen in a trendy Bennch outfit during Fukrey Returns promotions. (Source: anishagandhi/ Instagram)

Richa Chadha has been busy with the promotions of Fukrey Returns and if the movie is half the fun as her peppy outfits, then we are surely heading to the theatre. Recently, the actor was seen in a cool and colourful one-shoulder dress from Bennch and we like the funky candy-stripes that were set off beautifully by a white undertone.

Stylist Anisha Gandhi went easy in the accessory department and stuck with just white pumps from BCBGMAXAZRIA. We think it was the right choice for this funky dress. Also, keeping the make-up minimal was the right move considering her outfit already had bright pops of colours. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

Rounding off her look with side-parted waves, we think she looked really stylish.

From bold to funky, the actor has given us many interesting looks. Check them out here.

What do you think of the actor’s style quotient this time? Let us know in the comments below.

